Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 10 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday demoted four additional district information officers to their parent postings after their promotions were found to be illegal.

According to the notification issued by the Department of Information and Public Relation, Government of Uttar Pradesh, the additional district information officers of Bareilly, Firozabad, Mathura and Bhadohi (Sant Ravidas Nagar) were found to be illegally promoted from their parent positions as peon, watchman and cinema operator-cum-communication assistants.

Bareilly's additional district information officer has been demoted to his parent post as a peon, Firozabad additional district information officer has been demoted to post to a watchman, and Mathura and Bhadohi additional district information officers have been demoted to the positions of cinema operator-cum-communication assistants. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)