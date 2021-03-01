Noida (UP), Mar 1 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to establish a film training institute in its proposed Film City that is coming up near Noida, officials said on Monday.

The training institute could be developed in 40 acre area within the Film City, which is expected to come up in a 1,000 acre land along the Yamuna Expressway, the officials said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath mulled the establishment of the film training institute while he reviewed the progress of the Film City in Lucknow, they said.

"Consultant CBRE made a presentation of its draft report on the feasibility of the Film City to the state government. A film training institute could be planned within the Film City in an area of 40 acres," Shailendra Bhatia, the officer on special duty (OSD) at the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), told PTI.

According to officials, the film institute may have training and skill development courses related to film and TV production such as direction, production, choreography, editing, screenplay writing and sound recording.

The chief minister on Monday reviewed the "action plan" for the development of the proposed Film City.

He directed officials concerned to consult reputed filmmakers, studios and technicians of the world in order to create a film city that stands out globally, according to officials.

Adityanath also asked the officials to keep in mind scope for VFX, animation and gaming industries while developing the Film City besides ensuring development of theme-based amusement parks to attract tourists, they said.

He asked the officials to make efforts and expedite the development so that shooting in the Film City could start as early as in 2022, they added.

