Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 23 (ANI): To make Uttar Pradesh a cleaner and greener state, as envisioned by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the government will launch a cleanliness drive in the state as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), stated an official release.

"Between March 24 and 30, community, public, and pink toilets will be renovated across the state as part of a seven-day statewide campaign to renovate 75,000 toilets," it read.

It is worth noting that CM Yogi has set the goal of making Uttar Pradesh a clean state by taking forward PM Modi's cleanliness mission. Along with this, people are being made aware of the importance of cleanliness.

Regarding this campaign, State Mission Director Neha Sharma said, "A seven-day campaign to renovate 75,000 toilets has begun in order to provide clean toilets to citizens while also improving scores in the 'Swachh Survekshan 2023. Community, public, and pink toilets in urban areas in need of repair or rejuvenation will be identified and rebuilt within seven days under this campaign."

She also stated that the department runs various campaigns on a regular basis to keep Uttar Pradesh's urban areas clean. Public participation is also being ensured in these campaigns, as it is essential for sustainable cleanliness.

The objectives of the campaign are, "To improve the cleanliness and hygiene of public toilets. Improve the state's ranking in Swachh Survekshan-2023. Conversion of existing CT/PT into the cleanest toilet. To raise awareness about the importance of cleanliness and hygiene in public toilets. To raise public awareness of cleanliness and encourage them to use public toilets and dispose of waste properly. Ensuring regular cleaning and maintenance of CT/PT toilets, including scheduling a cleaning and ensuring an adequate supply of soap, toilet paper and other essential items as per ODF norms. Involve local people in business, government agencies and community organizations in the cleanliness drive." (ANI)

