Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 2 (ANI): In an effort to ensure smooth, safe and convenient travel for devotees attending the Mahakumbh Mela 2025, Uttar Pradesh government is set to launch an online e-rickshaw and e-auto booking system, with a focus on promoting a Green Mahakumbh, according to a statement by the Chief Minister's office.

The e-vehicles system, modelled after taxi services like Ola and Uber, will be open for booking at December 15 and will be running at fixed charged, available at various key locations such as railway stations, bus stands, airport, and hotels.

The introduction of the e-vehicle service is expected to ease local transportation and align with the government's Green Mahakumbh initiative, promoting a cleaner, more sustainable environment.

Reportedly, the initiative is supported by private transport providers too, and aims to provide "affordable, eco-friendly options for devotees," read the statement.

To ensure the safety and comfort of women devotees, the taxi service will also include a "Pink Taxi," exclusively operated by women drivers.

Mahakumbh 2025 is expected to draw 45 crore devotees to the state.

"Over 7,000 roadway buses and 550 shuttle buses will operate, while the railways will run 3,000 trains, including about 1,000 additional ones," read the statement by the CMO.

The e-vehicle initiative is spearheaded by the state's startup, Comfy E Mobility. It will an online booking platform for e-rickshaws and e-autos driven by trained and verified drivers.

To further bridge any language barrier, drivers will also be trained in Google Voice Assistance.

The startup's founder and Director, Manu Gupta explained the goal of the initiative is to provide a convenient, safe, and environmentally friendly app-based e-rickshaw taxi service for devotees coming from across the country and abroad.

The company's CEO, R K Chauhan also shared that they are committed to "reducing air pollution and increasing employment opportunities by introducing eco-friendly electric vehicles as taxis."

"Hindus from across the globe, people from various communities will also attend the Mahakumbh in 2025. This initiative will not only enhance their experience but also carry the message of environmental conservation and cultural awareness," said Chauhan.

The initiative will start with a fleet of 300 e-rickshaws, covering the entire Prayagraj and the Kumbh Mela area. "All vehicles will be GPS-tracked and fully enclosed for added safety. The fare system will be transparent, calculated on a per-kilometer basis, offering relief from inflated charges by local rickshaw drivers. In case of any inconvenience, a dedicated call centre will be available for devotees to file complaints," read the CMO's statement. (ANI)

