Lucknow, May 20 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government will carry out a massive plantation drive across the state from July 1 to 7, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

The state government has set a target of planting 35 crore sappings during this period. Of the total, 52.33 crore saplings have been made available across 1,901 nurseries in the state till now, it said.

Department-wise plantation targets have been finalised, and the Forest Department is moving swiftly to ensure the campaign's success, it said.

Deepak Kumar, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, has been assigned as the mission director for the plantation drive.

Targets for all 18 divisions have been clearly defined, and nodal officers have been appointed in each division to oversee the campaign's effective implementation, it said.

Under the campaign, saplings of Mango, Guava, Neem, Teak, Sheesham, Peepal, Banyan etc will be planted.

The Lucknow division has been given a target of planting 4 crore saplings, it said.

