Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 11 (ANI): The first phase of roadshows by the Uttar Pradesh government, across 18 countries ahead of its 'Global Investors Summit' in Lucknow in February next year, was highly successful, the government said on Sunday.

"During roadshows in Canada, Mexico, London and Germany, a large number of foreign investors liked the proposals of the delegation of Uttar Pradesh and expressed their desire to invest in the state," an official release from the state government read.

According to the government statement, Canada's 'My Health Center' has signed an MoU worth Rs 2,000 crore for setting up a medical college, a super specialty hospital and a medical device unit in UP's Kanpur.

This is the first tour of Uttar Pradesh's delegation abroad.

"Many more such foreign tours are yet to take place and there is a possibility that the government exceeds achievement of the investment target of Rs 10 lakh crore set by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," the statement read.

The 'Road to Toronto' delegation, led by Chief Secretary DS Mishra, met Dial Pabla and Kiran Mann of Braar's, which is supposed to be Canada's largest ethnic food chain.

"Brar has expressed willingness to invest in food processing in Uttar Pradesh. The Chief Secretary encouraged them to invest in Uttar Pradesh. Brar's delegation may visit Uttar Pradesh in January. On the other hand," it further said, adding that 'Invest UP' and the Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce (ICCC) signed an MoU on the promotion of UPGIS 2023.

Uttar Pradesh will send a high-level delegation of Canadian investors to the ICCC summit.

The next round of roadshows starts on December 12. (ANI)

