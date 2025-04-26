Prayagraj (UP), Apr 26 (PTI) Taking serious note of the inability of the additional district judge of Kanpur Nagar to write a judgment, the Allahabad High Court has directed that he be sent to undergo training for three months in a judicial training institute.

The order was passed by Justice Neeraj Tiwari while allowing a petition filed by Munni Devi of Kanpur Nagar, after her plea to add certain additional grounds in a tenancy dispute was rejected.

Assailing the impugned order, it was submitted that the judge had not applied his mind while deciding the amendment application and just by recording the argument, dismissed the amendment application in a three-line order.

The petitioner had further submitted that in the impugned order, not a single line was written as to why her amendment application was rejected.

It was further pointed out that earlier also, Additional District Judge, Kanpur Nagar, Amit Verma had committed the same mistake.

After going through the order passed by the district court, the high court said it is of the view that Verma is not competent to write judgments and therefore, he must be sent for training for at least three months in the Judicial Training and Research Institute in Lucknow.

