Lucknow, Jul 15 (PTI) Two Uttar Pradesh ministers on Tuesday visited flood-affected districts of the state to review relief efforts, an official statement issued here said.

While Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh visited Chitrakoot and Banda districts, Minister of State (MoS) for Jal Shakti Ramkesh Nishad visited various flood-affected and flood-prone areas in Lalitpur district.

They held meetings with local officials to review the arrangements for relief, rescue and rehabilitation.

The inspections are being done on the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the statement said.

Singh visited Ramghat in Chitrakoot district and spoke to shopkeepers, traders and farmers affected by the floods.

He directed the district administration to survey all damaged shops, establishments and houses, and send a report to the government so that compensation can be provided quickly. He also inquired whether the shops were insured.

During his visit, the minister distributed disaster relief kits and said that all possible help is being provided to the needy through public representatives and the administration.

He also instructed the district magistrate (DM) and superintendent of police (SP) to maintain cleanliness in the affected areas, ensure spraying of bleaching powder and make sure that enough medicines are available to prevent any outbreak of disease.

Later in the Banda district, Singh inspected the flow of the Yamuna River from the Madanpur Pump Canal site at Chillaghat.

He discussed the flood situation in Pailani and Sadar areas with the superintending engineer of the Irrigation Department.

The minister instructed officials to keep a constant watch on the water levels of the Yamuna and Ken rivers, identify erosion-prone spots and complete protection work on time.

He also directed officials to ensure the availability of boats, motorboats and disaster relief materials and to issue alerts to people in time.

The minister said that while the current situation is under control, the administration must stay alert and fully prepared to handle any potential risk.

In Lalitpur, MoS Nishad visited Padwa village in Mahroni tehsil and talked to villagers and personally verified the damage to crops and houses.

Based on the villagers' inputs, he directed revenue officials to conduct a village-wise survey through lekhpals and submit a report promptly.

He also inspected the Banpur-Chakaura link road, which was damaged by water overflow from a nearby pond and instructed the Public Works Department (PWD) to repair it immediately to restore smooth transportation.

The minister also visited the Govind Sagar Dam in the city area and reviewed its capacity, water level and discharge status with the executive engineer of the Rajghat Construction Division.

Nishad instructed that dams and ponds should never be filled beyond the prescribed limit and people must be informed in advance through print, electronic, social media, public announcements and sirens before releasing water.

