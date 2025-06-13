Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 13 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a police constable and an accused to one year in prison in connection with an escape from police custody in 2023, an official said on Friday.

The case pertains to the escape of Sumit Kumar from police custody on November 18, 2023, from the court premises in the Civil Lines area

Chief Judicial Magistrate Kavita Agrawal on Thursday held Constable Pawan Kumar and accused Sumit Kumar guilty under Indian Penal Code sections 223 (escape from confinement or custody negligently suffered by public servant) and 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension).

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on each of the convict, Prosecution Officer K C Morye said.

