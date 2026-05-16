India News | UP: Massive Fire Breaks out at Shahberi Furniture Market in Greater Noida, 8 Shops Damaged

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 16 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at the Shahberi Furniture Market in Greater Noida on Friday.

Fire and Emergency Services are present at the scene as efforts are underway to douse the fire.

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Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar stated to ANI that while approximately eight shops sustained damage, there were no injuries or fatalities.

"We recieved information that broke out at the Shahberi Furniture Market in Greater Noida...The fire has been brought under control...Around eight shops were gutted in the incident... No injury or casualty has been reported," he said.

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Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)