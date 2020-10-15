Bulandshahr (UP), Oct 15 (PTI) The Gulaothi police here arrested a man for allegedly running an illegal firecracker factory from his home.

According to police, they had received information that Arshad, a resident of Nannu Khan locality, was operating a firecracker factory from his residence without a licence.

Police raided the house and arrested Arshad.

Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said police have recovered over one lakh firecrackers and a sack of silver powder.

