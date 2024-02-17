Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 17 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police constable recruitment exam began on Saturday.

The two-day exam will be conducted in two shifts.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Shocker: Cop Kills Bihar Man Over Illicit Relationship With Wife, Dumps Body to Show as Haldwani Riot Victim; Four Arrested.

It will take place on Saturday and Sunday across all districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, security has been ramped up at the examination centers for the smooth conduct of the exam.

Also Read | Singer Isaak to Represent Germany at Eurovision 2024.

It's worth noting that on December 23, under 'Mission Rozgar', the Yogi government issued a notification for the largest police recruitment in the state's history. The youth of the state have been waiting for the recruitment of more than 60,000 vacant posts for constables in the Uttar Pradesh Police.

A total of 2,385 examination centers have been established across all districts, where 48,17,441 candidates will appear for their examination. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)