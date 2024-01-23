Ghaziabad, Jan 23 (PTI) A police sub-inspector was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck near here, officials said on Tuesday.

SI Ravinder Singh Baliyan was in-charge of a police outpost near ITS Institute in Muradnagar on the Delhi-Meerut Highway, they said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Lawyer Hurls Shoe at Judge Inside Courtroom in Agar.

He was on his way to the district court for official work when the accident occurred killing him on the spot, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (rural) Vivek Chandra Yadav said the driver of the truck managed to flee but his helper was arrested and the vehicle seized.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Cleric Booked for Defrauding Four Dozen People of Rs 50 Crore in Northeast Delhi.

"The body has been sent for a postmortem examination," Yadav said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)