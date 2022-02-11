Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 11 (ANI): Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday hit out at Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary, saying the Opposition leader did not cast his vote in the first phase of polling for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Thakur said that Chaudhary's skipping voting shows "his opinion on democracy".

Speaking to ANI, the union minister said, "A few dynasty politicians, including the RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, don't cast their votes. Their thoughts about democracy become clear by such actions. Such parties have lost earlier also, and will lose in future too."

Thakur is campaigning for the candidates of his party in Varanasi ahead of the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections.

While attacking the Opposition, Thakur said that the people will not accept the Congress irrespective of what issues it raises.

"After every election post-2014, a few Opposition parties always try to do something in which even international links also emerge. Be it Rafale, CAA or any other issue, the public never accepts such accusations and trusts Prime Minister Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," he said.

He also took a jibe at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and said he will also lose his seat in the UP polls.

"They (Congress) talk about bikini/Hijab, CAA/Rafale, but public never accepts them because they never talk about the welfare of the poor. They only know how to gather votes with politics of appeasement...You can write down, Akhilesh (SP chief) will lose from his seat," Thakur asserted.

The seven phased Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh commenced on February 10.

The second phase of polling for the state Assembly is scheduled for February 14. Altogether 55 assembly constituencies will go to the polls in the second phase covering nine districts of Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Budaun and Shahjahanpur. (ANI)

