Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 3 (ANI): Amid the polling for the sixth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Thursday asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party win of all the nine Gorakhpur seats.

Speaking with ANI, Kishan said, "We will win all nine seats in the Gorakhpur Mandal. Voter turnout will be historic in the Purvanchal region. The BJP will get over 300 seats in the state."

Also Read | Epic Games Plans To Acquire Online Music Platform Bandcamp: Report.

Referring to Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, the MP said, "The construction of Ram temple is underway. Now, the people UP have decided to establish 'Ram Rajya' here."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is contesting the polls from the Gorakhpur Urban Assembly seat.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Uber To Offer Free Rides Between Ukrainian Border and Polish Cities, Food and Essential Supplies.

Earlier today, Adityanath while casting his vote in Gorakhpur said that the BJP will win over 80 per cent of seats in the state.

Several political leaders from the BJP and alliance parties have also exuded confidence in winning over 300 seats.

Polling for the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm.

Polling is being held for 57 Assembly constituencies spread across 10 districts, including Gorakhpur, Ambedkarnagar, Ballia, Balrampur, Basti, Deoria, and Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Sant Kabir Nagar and Siddharthnagar.

A total of 2,14,62,816 electorates, including 1,14,63,113 males, 99,98,383 females, and 1,320 third genders, are expected to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 676 candidates.

A total of 676 candidates are in the fray in the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is among the prominent candidates.

Polling for the seventh phase, which will be the last, will be held on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)