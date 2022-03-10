Kaushambi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 10 (ANI): People pelted stones at the police force at the counting center in Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, said police.

"Counting of votes for three assemblies was held in Kaushambi. Winners were being given victory letters. The counting process was over. Some people pelted stones at one of the gates," said Hemraj Meena, Kaushambi Superintendent of Police.

The counting center is located in Naveen Mandi in the district.

"Later, the police officers took action and drove all of them away. No policeman has suffered any serious injury," he added.

The Samajwadi Party has bagged all three seats of the Kaushambi constituency--- Sirathu, Manjhanpur and Chail.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also lost the Sirathu assembly constituency in Kaushambi district to Samajwadi Party candidate Pallavi Patel by a margin of over 7,000 votes.

The Deputy Chief Minister lost in the Sirathu seat by 7,337 votes. Maurya got 98,941 votes with 43.28 vote share. The Samajwadi Party's winning candidate Pallavi Patel received 1,06,278 votes with 46.49 per cent vote share.

Amid the ongoing counting of votes, Bharatiya Janata Party has crossed the majority mark by winning 216 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

As per the latest trends, BJP won 216 seats and is leading in 39 seats. BJP's allice partner Apna Dal (Sonelal) got nine seats and have leads in three seats. Samajwadi Party bagged 79 seats while is leading 32 seats.

Rashtriya Lok Dal, the alliance partner of SP won 8 seats while the Congress won two seats. Bahujan Samaj Party is still struggling to open its account.

With the BJP-led alliance set for a thumping victory in Uttar Pradesh, it will be the first time in over three decades that an incumbent government will return to power in the electorally crucial state. (ANI)

