Bulandshahr (UP), Aug 20 (PTI) A rape victim's brother died here under mysterious circumstances and his body was found hanging from a tree, police said on Saturday.

The rape had taken place on August 13.

Also Read | Punjab, Haryana Agree to Name Chandigarh International Airport After Bhagat Singh.

Police said one of the rape accused has been arrested while the other is absconding.

A police official said they had received information that a man hanged himself from a tree at a garden in the Ahar area. The body has been sent for a post-mortem.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Tenant Takes Selfie, Video With Body After Hammering Landlord to Death for Objecting to His Drinking.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)