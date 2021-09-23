Lucknow, Sep 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh recorded 11 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death due to the disease on Thursday, according to an official statement issued here.

The fresh cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 17,097,19, while with one death in Hamirpur, the toll rose to 22,889, it stated.

Twenty more COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, taking the number of recoveries so far to 16,86,644, the statement said.

The count of active cases stands at 186, it said.

So far, over 7.71 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, including more than 2.20 lakh in the last 24 hours, the statement added.

No fresh case was reported in 69 of total 75 districts of the state.

In the state, 53.16 per cent people have take first dose of Covid vaccine. A total of 9.76 crore doses have been administered in the state, it said, adding that it was maximum vaccination in the country.

Uttar Pradesh has a COVID-19 recovery rate of 98.7 per cent.

