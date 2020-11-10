Lucknow, Nov 10 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday retained the Malhani assembly seat with its nominee Lucky Yadav defeating Independent candidate Dhananjaya Singh by a margin of 4,632 votes.

The bypolls to the seat were necessitated due the death of sitting party MLA Parasnath Yadav.

The bypolls to seven assembly seats in the state were held on November 3.

