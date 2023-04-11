Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 11(ANI): Passengers had a narrow escape after a double-decker-Shatabdi bus overturned on the Kanpur-Agra National Highway of Thana Sikandra area, said the police.

The accident happened due to the bursting of both the front tyres of the bus, added the police.

As soon as the police received the information, it reached the spot. Passengers were pulled out of the bus. So far, no casualties have been reported.

Dozens of passengers were injured, and they were admitted to CHC. Their treatment is underway.

The Superintendent of Police also reached the spot along with the police force. (ANI)

