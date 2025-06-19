Lucknow, Jun 19 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday put an immediate stay on the transfers of 88 sub-registrars and 114 junior assistants in the stamp and registration department following complaints of irregularities and ordered a probe into the matter.

Minister of State for Stamp and Registration (Independent Charge), Ravindra Jaiswal, told reporters at the Vidhan Bhavan that a large number of complaints have been received from across the state regarding the recent transfers and appointments.

"I brought the issue to the notice of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who took immediate cognisance and directed an immediate stay on all transfers and ordered an inquiry into the irregularities," Jaiswal said.

He added that in line with the zero-tolerance policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Adityanath against corruption, complaints regarding irregularities in the transfers of 59 serving and 29 newly-promoted sub-registrars and 114 junior assistants were raised at the highest level.

"Considering the seriousness of the issue, the Chief Minister has ordered all transfers to be kept in abeyance till further notice. A thorough investigation has been initiated, and strict action will be taken against any official or employee found guilty, irrespective of their position," he said.

The minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to transparency and accountability in administrative functioning.

