Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): Two miscreants who had allegedly looted Rs 36 lakh from HDFC Bank branch in Kapurthala, Punjab nearly two weeks ago have been arrested, a senior police official said. The duo were arrested in Mathura and Rs 2.2 lakh cash was recovered from their possession.

Avanish Kumar Mishra, Superintendent of Police (SP) Crime, told ANI a day earlier, "On May 30, the miscreants had looted Rs 36 lakh. We had received information about their presence near Mathura. SOG, Govindnagar police team and Punjab Police team arrested two miscreants (Navjot Singh and Zorawar Singh)".

SP Mishra added, "Rs 2.2 lakh cash, 5 mobiles and Innova car were recovered from the possession of the miscreants..."

Meanwhile, in Delhi on June 4, a criminal wanted in robbery and murder cases was arrested by the team of Police Station Nand Nagri following a brief exchange of fire.

According to the police, a pistol and two fired cartridges were recovered from the accused during the operation.

The incident took place on May 4, when a police team comprising Constables Mukesh, Paramjeet, and Jitender was patrolling the area of District Park, A-Block Nand Nagri. At about 10:30 PM, the team received information regarding the presence of a wanted criminal near the northern side of District Park, opposite the main Wazirabad Road flyover.

Upon reaching the spot, the team noticed a suspicious person and asked him to stop for a check. However, sensing danger, the suspect opened fire at the police team. Despite the threat, the team showed restraint and warned him to surrender, but the suspect fired again.

In self-defence, Constable Paramjeet fired twice from his service pistol, one of which struck the suspect in the right leg. The accused stumbled and was immediately overpowered and disarmed by the police team. (ANI)

