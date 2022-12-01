Mahoba (UP), Dec 1 (PTI) Two youths were killed and another was injured when their bike was hit by a truck in Kabrai area here, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place on Wednesday in which Kuldeep Ahirwar (23) and Anurag (30) died on the spot while Pawan Verma (25) was injured, Kabrai Station House Officer (SHO) Umesh Kumar said.

Police is trying to trace the whereabouts of the truck driver who managed to flee from the spot with the vehicle, the SHO said.

