Ballia (UP), Jun 16 (PTI) Two men died while a woman was injured as their motorcycle collided with a tractor on Phepna-Rasra road here on Thursday morning, police said.

Namonarayan Singh (50) and Vinod Singh (55) died on the spot while his wife Pushpa Singh (50) sustained injuries in the accident, Superintendent of Police (City) Priti Tripathi said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, she said, adding the injured was rushed to a hospital.

The accident occurred when Namonarayan was taking Vinod and Pushpa to a railway station, the SP said.

