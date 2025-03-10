Gonda (UP), Mar 10 (PTI) A 23-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district with the police detaining four people including her husband, officials said on Monday.

Her body was found in an orchard outside the village and has been sent for post mortem, they said.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time for 10th Roza of Ramzan on March 11 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP (East) Manoj Kumar Rawat said Sakina, from Bishrampur village, had married Mohammad Naseem, a resident of Balrampur district, around one and a half years ago.

After the marriage, she continued living with her husband at her maternal home. Her body was found a short distance from her house on Sunday night, he said.

Also Read | AAP Will Go Alone in 2027 Goa and Gujarat Assembly Elections; No Talks of Alliance, Says Atishi.

Rawat said senior police officers, a dog squad and forensic team, inspected the crime scene. Knife wounds were found on the woman's neck.

Police said they have detained the woman's mother and husband for questioning.

"Four teams have been formed to investigate the case. Law and order at the site remains normal, and further legal proceedings are underway," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)