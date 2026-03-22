Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Women's Commission Vice-Chairperson Aparna Yadav on Sunday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for becoming India's longest-serving head of state.

She praised PM Modi's contributions to enhancing India's global stature, noting that no other leader has achieved similar milestones.

Also Read | Friendship on Valentine's Day Is No License for Forced S*x, Says Delhi High Court; Denies Bail to Man in POCSO Case.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "I am very happy that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the head of state to run the government for the longest time... The work that Prime Minister Modi has done to enhance India's pride on the global stage, perhaps no other Prime Minister has done."

PM Modi's milestone comes after he surpassed former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, reaching 8,931 days in office across his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister and Prime Minister, breaking Chamling's record of 8,930 days.

Also Read | Silver Gold Prices Today, March 22, 2026: Check 24K and 22K Prices of Yellow Metal As 1 Kg Silver Trades at INR 2,45,000.

The achievement underscores PM Modi's decades-long leadership and continuous public service. He remains the first Prime Minister born after Independence and has led his party to three consecutive Lok Sabha victories in 2014, 2019, and 2024.

In March, PM Modi crossed the significant milestone of 30 million subscribers on YouTube, further cementing his position as the most-followed world leader on the platform.

Among world leaders, PM Modi has the highest number of subscribers on YouTube. As per the rankings, he is comfortably ahead of others in the category. The second-highest, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, has a subscriber base that is only about one-fourth of PM Modi's.

PM Modi has more than seven times the number of subscribers compared to US President Donald Trump, underlining the scale of his digital outreach and engagement worldwide.

This achievement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier crossed the historic milestone of 100 million followers on Instagram, becoming the first world leader and politician to achieve this feat on the platform. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)