New Delhi, March 22: The Delhi High Court recently dismissed a regular bail application for a man accused of s*xually assaulting a minor, categorically stating that a girl's friendship or the timing of an incident on Valentine's Day does not grant a "license" for forced s*xual relations. Justice Girish Kathpalia, presiding over the case, emphasised that even symbolic acts performed without consent, such as applying vermilion to a girl’s head, cannot be legally or morally justified.

Judicial Observations on Consent and Valentine's Day

In his ruling, Justice Kathpalia addressed the defense’s argument that the incident occurred on Valentine's Day, implying a romantic or consensual context. The court rejected this reasoning, clarifying that social proximity or "being friendly" cannot be equated with a legal waiver of consent. Delhi High Court to Hear Acharya Balkrishna’s Plea on Personality Rights, Deepfake Misuse.

"Merely because a girl is friendly with a boy and the day is Valentine's Day, it does not give license to the boy to forcibly establish s*xual relations with her,” the Court observed. The judge further noted that applying vermilion (sindoor) to the complainant's hair parting without her express consent was an unjustifiable act, regardless of whether it constitutes a specific, prescribed offense under the law.

Background of the Allegations Against the Accused

The case originated from an FIR filed by a 17-year-old girl who alleged that she had been acquainted with the accused for approximately one year. According to the prosecution, on February 14, 2025, the accused lured the girl to a residence under a false pretext. Once there, he reportedly applied vermilion to her hair and established s*xual relations against her resistance. The victim's brother subsequently informed the police, leading to a medical examination. The prosecution presented school records indicating the girl's date of birth as January 14, 2008, establishing her status as a minor under the Protection of Children from S*xual Offences (POCSO) Act at the time of the incident.

Evidence and Trial Progress

During the bail hearing, the prosecution strongly opposed the relief, noting that both the complainant and her brother had remained consistent in their testimonies during the trial. Furthermore, the court was informed that DNA evidence confirmed a match between the accused and samples collected during the victim's medical examination. The defense had contended that the complainant was above 18 years of age and that the relationship was consensual. However, the court found the complainant's active presence in court to oppose the bail plea as strong evidence that the incident was against her will. 'Father Was a Sex Addict': Delhi High Court Cancels Bail of Man Accused of Raping Minor Daughter and Forcing Her To Watch Porn.

Citing the gravity of the allegations and the supporting forensic and testimonial evidence, the Delhi High Court found no merit in granting bail at this stage of the trial. While dismissing the application, the court clarified that its observations are limited to the bail proceedings and should not prejudice the final outcome of the trial.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bar and Bench), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 06:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).