Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday promised the launch of the Purohit Welfare Board in the state for the welfare of priests, sadhus and special scholarship for students studying Sanskrit if the BJP is re-elected to power.

Addressing a public rally in Raebareli, Adityanath said, "We have decided to constitute a 'Purohit Kalyan Board' (Priest Welfare Board). All Sanskrit students will get a special scholarship."

The Chief Minister also slammed Congress for saying that they are accidental Hindu, and said, "They would not know anything about culture. They say they're accidental Hindu, we should be proud of being a Hindu."

Confident of the win in the Assembly elections, Adityanath said, "The immense gathering at Raebareli is a declaration of victory for the BJP and a historic defeat of the 'staunch dynast'."

Assembly elections are being held in Uttar Pradesh from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases to elect all 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on March 10, 2022. (ANI)

