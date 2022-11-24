Dehgam (Gujarat) [India], November 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a public meeting in Dehgam on Thursday that these elections will decide the fate of Gujarat for the next 25 years.

On the second day of his two-day campaign in Gujarat, PM Modi said, "India has completed 75 years of Independence and our nation is entering the Amrit Kaal, which will be the next 25 years. This (2022) is the first election of this Amrit Kaal, which will decide the state's fate not just for the next five years, but what Gujarat will be like after 25 years."

PM Modi said that we have to work in a manner so that Gujarat is ahead in the standards of rich countries of the world.

PM Modi said, "Earlier there was a time when there was talk of corruption, casteism, nepotism, road-electricity-water-health issues in elections but due to the overall development that Gujarat has achieved in the last 20 years, Gujarat has come out of such crises. 20 to 25 years ago, works for the development of basic facilities in Gujarat were done, but today the state is known as a leading state in the country."

Further, hailing the development of Gujarat, PM Modi said, "Today, 24 hours electricity is available in Gujarat. Work of Sardar Sarovar Dam, Sujalam Suflam Yojana, Amrit Sarovar have been done. Village-to-village roads have been improved, optical fibre has been extended."

"The education budget in Gujarat which was Rs 1,500 crore, has today increased to Rs 33,000 crore," he said.

"It is difficult to differentiate between cities and villages in Gandhinagar district," he added.

The former CM of Gujarat said, "The day is not far when Gandhinagar and Dehgam will be twin cities, Gandhinagar and Kalol will be twin cities and Dehgam, Kalol and Gandhinagar will become big centres for strengthening the economic condition of Gujarat."

Targeting Congress, PM Modi said, "Congress will come during the election and say that Narendrabhai is like this... he is like that... but Congress has no idea what the future of Gujarat should be like."

PM Modi concluded by saying, "While we are working for a developed Gujarat, we have to break all the old records and get 100 percent voting to support lotus and support development."

Gujarat, which has 182 assembly constituencies, will go for polling in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be done on December 8, which coincides with the result date of Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

