Lucknow, Dec 18 (PTI) Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Sardhana Atul Pradhan has been expelled for the entire Winter Session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

After the commotion in the House, UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana ordered Atul Pradhan's expulsion for the remainder of the session.

The disturbance started around 1:55 pm following discussion over health infrastructure in the state and continued until 2 pm, when Speaker Mahana ordered Atul Pradhan to leave the House and marshals escorted him out of the assembly.

The chaos stemmed from a debate on health issues. An argument between Atul Pradhan and Minister of State Mayankeshwar Sharan intensified. Despite the Speaker's intervention, the uproar continued.

Atul Pradhan later staged a protest before the statue of Chaudhary Charan Singh in the premises of the Vidhan Sabha.

"The BJP does not want the issues of the people to be resolved; the people are troubled by poor health services. The BJP people are not concerned about the common people. We will raise our voice everywhere to ensure good treatment at low cost to the poor!" Pradhan wrote on X.

