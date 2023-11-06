Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 6 (ANI): In a boost for the dairy sector of Uttar Pradesh, the state's Ananda Dairy entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Brazilian companies. The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Ambassador Kenneth Nobrega of Brazil to India, according to an official statement.

"According to the MoU, the two major Brazilian companies will work together with Ananda Dairy for the production of nutritious animal feed and cattle breed improvement," read a press release issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The MoU followed comprehensive talks between the UP team and officials of the Brazilian companies -- Ameria Pajora and BH Embryos -- during the roadshow held in Brazil in December 2022 in the run-up to the Global Investors Summit 2023.

"Welcoming the Brazilian delegation to Uttar Pradesh on the special occasion, the Chief Minister said that relations between India and Brazil have always been friendly. "There is mutual understanding, growing bilateral trade and all-round cooperation between the two countries", he remarked," the release stated.

CM Yogi added that bilateral trade between India and Brazil has doubled in the last two years. He informed that exports from India to Brazil have gone up to $4.5 billion in the financial year 2022-23, whereas imports have increased to $7.14 billion.

The chief minister added further that agriculture, food processing and animal husbandry are other major focus areas of bilateral cooperation between India and Brazil.

"The cattle of Brazil and India have similar genetic heritage. Indian cattle like Gir and Kankrej, exported centuries ago, have been bred to yield large quantities of milk," the release quoted the UP CM as saying.

"The chief minister said that the MoU between reputed dairy conglomerate Ananda Group and Brazilian companies Ameria Pajora and BH Embryos will provide avenues for farmers of Uttar Pradesh to increase milk production through the use of advanced technology in nutrition and breeding of milch animals," it added.

Earlier, Brazilian Ambassador to India, Kenneth Nobrega, expressed happiness over his arrival in Uttar Pradesh saying that the agreement will further strengthen the mutual relations between the two countries.

Meanwhile, the representatives of Ananda Dairy, Ameria Pajora and BH Embryos, also shared their future plans with the chief minister. "It is worth mentioning here that Ameria Pajora Company mainly produces animal feed, fodder materials and accessories for animals and birds (except dogs and cats). The company exports its products to countries in five continents. BH Embryos has expertise in producing cattle embryos in both in vitro and in vivo methods," the release stated. (ANI)

