New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): Various Urdu publications on Saturday again highlighted the farmers' protest and the heightened security in the national capital on their respective page one. The nationwide call, given by farmers' unions, for chakka jam across the nation has received prominent coverage.

Most newspapers also gave prominent space to the report of Gujarat-based comedian Munawar Faruqui granted interim bail by the Supreme Court.

Inquilab: The newspaper leads with the news of farmers' protest in which it stated that Western Uttar Pradesh was now becoming the new centre for the ' agitation. It also said that despite the ban, Mahapanchayat was organised in Shamli. The publication has also used a photograph from the meet site on its front page.

It also highlighted the news of 'chakka jam' that the farmers' unions announced a nationwide call for it on February 6.

The Supreme Court's grant of interim bail to stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui has been carried on its page one.

Rashtriya Sahara: The daily newspaper carried farmers' protest as its lead. It stated that farmer unions on Friday announced a nationwide call for 'chakka jam' except Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi. It has also detailed the security preparations regarding the chakka jam on Saturday.

The publication also stated that US-based pharma company Pfizer has withdrawn an application for emergency-use authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine in India.

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui securing bail from the apex couty has been carried on its page one. (ANI)

