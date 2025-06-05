New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) National Green Tribunal Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava on Thursday outlined an urgent need to curb plastic pollution as it negatively impacted marine life, suffocated terrestrial ecosystems, leached harmful chemicals into soil and water.

In addition, it contributed significantly to air pollution when burnt, he said.

The statement came on the occasion of World Environment Day and was uploaded on the NGTs website.

Shrivastava said that plastic had become an indispensable part of our lives, yet its convenience masked a devastating reality.

"This nonbiodegradable menace not only harms marine life, suffocates terrestrial ecosystems, and leaches harmful chemicals into our soil and water, but it also contributes significantly to air pollution when incinerated, releasing toxic fumes. The NGT has consistently emphasised the urgent need to curb plastic pollution, and we continue to pass directives to this effect, but true change begins at the individual level," he said.

Justice Shrivastava said that as responsible citizens, each person could combat the problem by various means, such as refusing single-use plastics, carrying cloth bags, reducing the overall consumption of plastic-packaged goods, reusing plastic items, segregating waste and ensuring that plastic waste is separated for proper recycling.

"Last but not least, spread awareness within your families, communities, and workplaces. Educate others about the dangers of plastic pollution and encourage them to adopt more sustainable practices," he said.

On Thursday, a plantation drive was organised at the tribunal's premises in the national capital, where several varieties of indigenous saplings were planted.

During the event, the NGT chairperson said, "This year's World Environment Day, under the theme 'Ending Plastic Pollution', calls for collective global action to tackle one of the most pressing environmental challenges of our time plastic waste."

He added, "The NGT's plantation drive reaffirms its commitment to environmental protection and sustainable practices."

