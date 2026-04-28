India News | Uttar Pradesh: 4 Dead, 3 Injured in Hamirpur Truck-car Collision

Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 28 (ANI): Four people died, and three were injured after a truck collided with a vehicle in Mahoba, police said on Tuesday.

The victims, all residents of various villages in Hamirpur district, were on their way to attend a wedding in Mahoba. The injured were referred to the district hospital for treatment, while the truck driver was arrested.

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Hamirpur District Magistrate, Abhishek Goyal, said, "In Maudaha, a truck collided with a vehicle with seven people inside, all from various villages of Hamirpur district. All the people were going to attend a wedding in Mahoba. Due to the collision, four people have died, and three are injured, who we have referred to the district hospital... The truck driver has been arrested, and necessary action is being taken."

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, on Monday, two drivers were burnt alive, and another person sustained serious injuries after a head-on collision between two heavy vehicles triggered a massive fire in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, police said. The incident took place near Assam Chauraha on a highway, where a DCM vehicle carrying machinery collided head-on with a cement-laden trailer while reportedly trying to avoid a pickup vehicle.

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Due to the impact, both vehicles caught fire, and the flames spread rapidly, leaving the drivers trapped inside their cabins. They were unable to escape and were charred to death on the spot. Fire brigade teams rushed to the scene and brought the blaze under control after considerable effort. However, by then, the victims had succumbed to the fire.

Superintendent of Police Vishwajeet Srivastava and police personnel from multiple stations reached the spot. The bodies have been taken into custody and sent for a post-mortem. One person injured in the incident is undergoing treatment. Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident. (ANI)

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