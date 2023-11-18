Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): An accused in the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Pintu Sengar murder case was injured during an encounter with Uttar Pradesh's Special Task Force (STF) in Jhansi on Saturday morning.

The accused, Rashid Kalia alias Ghoda, had a bounty of Rs 1.25 lakh on his head in the murder case.

Ghoda, who was injured in the encounter, has been hospitalised in Jhansi Medical College for treatment.

The accused was also wanted in a murder in Jhansi, in which a reward of Rs 25,000 was announced for his capture. The notorious criminal had several cases registered against him in police stations of Kanpur, Lucknow and Jhansi.

More details are awaited.

In the year 2020, on June 20, BSP leader Pintu Sengar who also used to operate as a property dealer was allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants in Chakeri police station area in Kanpur.

According to the police, the assailants had followed the deceased's car before shooting him dead. (ANI)

