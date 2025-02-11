Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 11 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on his death anniversary in Lucknow on Tuesday.

"Today is the death anniversary of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya. The whole country is remembering him," Yogi said after paying the tribute.

"Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya used to say that the progress of the country should not be measured by the person sitting in the highest position but by the happiness on the face of the person at the lowest position," he added.

The State Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and other Ministers and party leaders also paid tribute to Upadhyay along with the chief minister.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders on Tuesday gathered at the BJP headquarters in the national capital to pay tribute to Upadhyay.

Addressing the occasion, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj emphasised the connection between Pandit Upadhyay's ideology and the current government's approach, stating that Prime Minister Modi's slogan of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas" was inspired by the late leader's ideology.

"On the death anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, we are offering tribute to him. Inspired by Pandit ji's ideology, PM Modi has given the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas' to the workers of BJP. This double-engine government that has come to Delhi will ensure that PM Modi's public welfare schemes get saturation and their last-mile delivery happens," Swaraj said.

BJP leader Vijender Gupta acknowledged Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's philosophy and reaffirmed the party's commitment to upholding those principles.

"On the death anniversary of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay, we have gathered here to pay tribute to him. We also take the resolve that all the party workers of the BJP work on the path shown by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay," Gupta added.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya was the leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh from 1953 to 1968. Apart from being a serious philosopher and a profound thinker, he was a dedicated organiser and leader who established the highest standards of personal purity and dignity in public life.

Since the inception of the Bharatiya Janata Party, he has been its ideological guide and source of moral inspiration. His political philosophy is a comprehensive alternative philosophy of life that paves the way for political functioning and governance skills in accordance with the needs of mankind and in accordance with our natural habitat. (ANI)

