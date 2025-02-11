Lucknow, Feb 10 (PTI) Ahead of a major bathing event at Maha Kumbh on the occasion of Maghi Purnima, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the arrangements made for the occasion during a meeting with police and civic officials on Monday.

The bathing on Maghi Purnima, the fifth of the Maha Kumbh, will take place on February 12.

During the meeting held through video conference late in the night, Adityanath assessed the preparations and issued several guidelines to officials to ensure the smooth passage of the event, the government said in a statement.

"Over the past week, the influx of devotees into Prayagraj has increased significantly. Along with public transport, a large number of private vehicles are also arriving, and this number is expected to rise further on the bathing festival.

"In light of this, a well-structured traffic and crowd management plan must be implemented," Adityanath told officials.

He also directed officials to take strict action against people spreading misleading or false information. Ensure that accurate information is promptly communicated to the public to prevent any confusion or panic, he told the officers at the meeting.

The chief minister also said the available parking capacity of over 5 lakh vehicles must be fully utilized and stressed that no vehicle should be allowed to enter the fair premises in violation of regulations.

"Long queues of vehicles should not be allowed to form on roads. Traffic congestion must be prevented at all costs," he said.

He directives the magistrates of all districts sharing a border with Prayagraj to coordinate with each other to ensure smooth vehicle movement.

"Railway stations in Prayagraj are witnessing a large number of devotees returning home after taking a holy dip. It is our responsibility to ensure their safe journey. Continuous operation of trains should be ensured by maintaining coordination with the Railways, and additional buses should be deployed," the chief minister said.

He noted that lakhs of devotees visiting Maha Kumbh are also travelling to Varanasi and Ayodhya and Mirzapur.

"In light of this, heightened security and crowd control measures should be implemented in all the three major religious cities. Holding areas should be designated to regulate movement and barricading should be used strategically. Traffic management should be optimized, and parking facilities must be well-organized," Adityanath said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)