Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday conducted 'Janta Darshan' at the Gorakhnath Mandir premises in Gorakhpur, where he heard grievances from people across various districts of the state.

Taking on X, Yogi Adityanath Office wrote on X, "Committed to the prosperity and well-being of every individual, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Ji Maharaj today listened to the problems of people from various districts during the 'Janata Darshan' program at the GorakhnathMndr premises."

"Maharaj Ji has instructed the concerned officials to prioritize and swiftly resolve public issues," the post added on X.

According to the Gorakhnath Temple Administration, Yogi Adityanath interacted with children who were visiting the temple and also fed peacocks on the premises.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, CM Adityanath inaugurated a grain-based distillery plant worth Rs 1,200 crore under the super mega project at the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA).

Addressing the event, Chief Minister Adityanath said this is not just a Distillery but an ethanol plant and will produce 350,000 litres of ethanol daily in the first phase, with plans to increase production to 500,000 litres later on.

"This is not just a distillery, but an ethanol plant. Ethanol is being brought to use to fuel not just cars, but also aeroplanes. Replacing diesel and petrol with ethanol will save foreign expenditure and also benefit the farmers. In the first phase, 3.50 lakh litres of ethanol will be produced here daily, and this will increase to 5 lakh litres," CM Yogi said.

The Chief Minister said that ethanol production has increased from 42 lakh liters to 177 crore liters since Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the production of ethanol from surplus sugarcane.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the transformation under the BJP's leadership in Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA), noting that it has attracted over Rs 15,000 crore in investments, reversing a previous lack of interest in industrial setup. (ANI)

