Mumbai, April 7: In yet another case of online fraud, an 87-year-old retired doctor from Mumbai was allegedy scammed of INR 16 lakh after she called a fraudster while searching for contact details of BMC's pest control. The incident came to light after the elderly woman approached the police on Friday, April 4, and lodged against the unidentified woman who cheated her. The complainant, who retired in 1997 as a doctor in BMC, said that she lives in a residential society on Linking Road in Khar (West).

In her complaint, the retired doctor said that she was looking for pest control measures for her society, which fell in BMC's H West ward, reports Hindustan Times. On December 20 last year, while searching for pest control contacts of the civic body on Google, the complainant called a number to inquire. The call was answered by a woman who asked the complainant to pay INR 50 to register. The fraudster also told the victim that she need not pay any further charges for the pest control service. Loan Fraud in Mumbai: Couple Dupes Reputed Bank of INR 1.2 Crore After Submitting Forged Documents To Secure Business Loan, Booked After Fraud Busted.

However, when the senior citizen told the woman that her online mobile services were not connected with the bank, the so-called BMC employee insisted on paying the registration amount to avail the service. Post this, the scammer sent a malicious link to the victim's phone and asked her to fill out the form. As soon as the complainant opened the link to type her details, her phone was compromised. Officials said that the two were still engaged in the call when the victim received a text message about INR 1.85 lakh being debited from her Kotak Mahindra Bank account.

This is when the complainant questioned the fraudster, who said that she would return INR 1 lakh. After hearing this, the retired doctor immediately disconnected the phone call. The next day, the complainant visited the three banks where she had accounts and found that no money had been deducted. However, at the end of January, the victim noticed that over 40 transactions took place on December 20, 2024, and January 22, 2025, when she visited the Punjab National Bank to update her passbook. Digital Arrest Scam in Mumbai: Scammers Put Elderly Woman Under ‘Digital Arrest’ for Nearly 3 Months, Dupe Her of INR 20.25 Crore in Fraud Linked to Aadhaar Card Misuse Threat.

Notably, the transactions were to the tune of INR 13,35,000. Following this, the woman visited Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank, where she learned that money was deducted from these bank accounts too, several days after she last visited them. Realising the fraud, the woman told cops that a woman who pretended to be a BMC employee obtained her bank account details and withdrew a total of INR 16.14 lakh over multiple transactions.

