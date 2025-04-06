Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated a grain-based distillery plant worth Rs 1,200 crore under the super mega project at the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA).

Addressing the event, Chief Minister Adityanath said, this is not just a Distillery, but an ethanol plant and will produce 350,000 litres of ethanol daily in first phase, with plans to increase production to 500,000 litres later on.

"This is not just a Distillery, but an ethanol plant. Ethanol is being brought to use to fuel not just cars, but also aeroplanes. Replacing diesel and petrol with ethanol will save foreign expenditure and also benefit the farmers. In the first phase, 3.50 lakh litres of ethanol will be produced here daily, and this will increase to 5 lakh litres," CM Yogi said.

Chief Minister Adityanath said that ethanol production has increased from 42 lakh liters to 177 crore liters since Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the production of ethanol from surplus sugarcane.

"Ethanol is now being used to save foreign exchange, with plans to power not just cars but also airplanes. India currently spends Rs 7-8 lakh crore on diesel and petrol imports. After Prime Minister Modi took office, he prioritized farmers' welfare, approving ethanol production from surplus sugarcane. This initiative has led to a significant increase in ethanol production in Uttar Pradesh, from 42 lakh liters to 177 crore liters, primarily used for blending with diesel and petrol, thereby saving foreign exchange," CM Yogi said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the transformation under BJP's leadership in Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA), noting that it has attracted over Rs 15,000 crore in investments, reversing a previous lack of interest in industrial setup.

"This is the same GIDA where no one was willing to set up industries earlier. Over the past 8 years, we've attracted over Rs 15,000 crore in investments, providing jobs to 50,000 youth. Many industries have arrived, and new ones like garment parks are emerging. Many people come to me in Lucknow and express their desire to invest in Gorakhpur and GIDA. This shows that people have now realized that Uttar Pradesh, particularly Gorakhpur, has become a secure destination for investment," CM Yogi said. (ANI)

