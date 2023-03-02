Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 2 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in a road accident in Kanpur district.

Three people were killed while another two were severely injured after a pickup van met with an accident in Kanpur district on Wednesday night.

Also Read | Tripura Assembly Election Result 2023: BJP Reaches Halfway Mark in Latest Trends, Likely to Retain Power.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the road accident in the district. Wishing peace to the departed soul, the Chief Minister has expressed condolences to the bereaved family members," an official release said.

The Chief Minister has directed officials of the district administration to take the injured to the hospital immediately for their proper treatment and also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured, the release further said.

Also Read | Mumbai Lost Out to Bengaluru in Tech Because of Poor Infrastructure, Says Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

The police said that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital and are currently under treatment, police said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)