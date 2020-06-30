Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday gave Dr Mithilesh Chaturvedi additional charge of director-general (DG) of Medical Health.
Chaturvedi is the DG of the Family Welfare department. He succeeded DG of Medical Health Rukum Kesh, who retired today.
The State government had last week removed Family Welfare department Director-General Badri Vishal from his post.
Following this, it temporarily appointed Dr Mithilesh Chaturvedi to his position. (ANI)
