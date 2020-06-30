Delhi: No change in the price of petrol or diesel in the national capital today. Price of petrol stands at Rs 80.43 and that of diesel at Rs 80.53. Delhi: No change in the price of petrol or diesel in the national capital today. Price of petrol stands at Rs 80.43 and that of diesel at Rs 80.53. pic.twitter.com/ee14QC76Uh— ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2020

Mumbai, June 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 4 pm today, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Monday. The address would be live-streamed using the state-run media platforms at 16:00 hours on Tuesday, June 30. PM's address to the nation comes amid the heightened tensions at India-China border.

The Government of India banned 59 mobile apps. The list includes names like Tik Tok, UC Browser and other Chinese apps. In view of the rising coronavirus numbers, the Maharashtra government on Monday extended the lockdown in the state till July 31.

The central government on Monday issued the guidelines for 'Unlock 2', that would come into effect from July 1. As per the order issued by the Centre, the night curfew timings would be reduced from Wednesday. The curfew would begin from 10 pm, instead of 9 pm which is the current time at which it starts now, and will end at the same time at 5 am in the morning.

