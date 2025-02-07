Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 7 (ANI): Authorities have uncovered a fake milk manufacturing operation at a milk collection centre in Gurawali village, Khanpur, officials reported on Friday.

Furthermore, the officials stated that the investigation into this matter is also underway.

Also Read | Cuddalore: Toddler Drinks Diesel After Mistaking It For Water in Tamil Nadu, Dies in Hospital.

Acting on specific information, the Food Department conducted a late-night raid and seized adulterated milk, along with whey powder and sorbitol--key substances used in milk adulteration.

Additional Food Commissioner Vineet Kumar shared the details of the operation, stating, "We got information of fake milk being made here in Gurawali village of Khanpur. We raided the premises at night and found that a person here collected some milk from farmers, as well as made fake milk in the house. We recovered whey powder and sorbitol from him which he mixed in the milk he collected from the farmers as well... "

Also Read | Jeet Adani and Diva Shah Wedding: Gautam Adani's Son Marries in Intimate Ceremony, Tycoon Donates INR 10,000 Crore for Social Causes (See Pics).

The authorities have sent the collected samples for lab testing and destroyed the adulterated milk on-site. The accused claimed the centre was associated with Parag Dairy and that the milk was supplied both to the company and to the local vendors.

Officials are now investigating the source of the whey powder and sorbitol used in the adulteration.

"We have collected some samples and sent them to the lab, and destroyed the milk we got here... He said this is the centre of Parag company and said that he provides some of the milk to the company and the rest to the nearby vendors who supply it here and there... We are trying to investigate where he got Sorbitol and Whey powder from...," said the official. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)