Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): Kanwar Yatra pilgrims on Sunday expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made by the Uttar Pradesh government for the annual religious pilgrimage.

Speaking to ANI, Dinesh, a devotee, said, "The arrangements provided by the government are good. Every 1 kilometre, excellent arrangements were being made by people..."

Also Read | Polyandry: 2 Brothers Embrace Age-Old Tradition by Marrying Same Woman in Himachal Pradesh; Know All About Rare Jodidara Ceremony and Why Is It Practiced.

To ensure smooth traffic flow during the yatra, authorities implemented a route diversion on the Meerut-Agra highway in Hapur district to restrict the movement of heavy vehicles.

Police personnel have been deployed at the diversion points to regulate traffic and ensure the safety of the pilgrims.

Also Read | New Income Tax Bill 2025: Parliamentary Panel Report To Be Tabled in Lok Sabha on July 21.

Sunil Sharma, another Kanwariya heading towards Greater Noida, praised the state administration's traffic and logistical arrangements.

"The arrangements are very good; there is no traffic... We are going to Greater Noida, and after coming to UP, we felt good, as the arrangements done by the government are good," Sharma told ANI.

Meanwhile, Muzaffarnagar Circle Officer Rishika Singh offered relief to devotees by providing selfless service, massaging their sore feet and hands, while also ensuring that special arrangements were made for them.

She said that the Muzaffarnagar police are assisting the women Kanwar Yatris by making special toilets. The police have been providing them with medical aid."Our police, especially the Muzaffarnagar police, our administration, and our officials are always on the ground, doing policing to ensure that people don't face any problems, our traffic can run smoothly, and locals also don't experience any issues. Apart from this, we are also helping them by making special toilets for women kanwariyas and providing medical aid... We have made all necessary arrangements for contingencies, and drills are being conducted to prepare for unexpected events. As we are prepared, I do not think it will be a tough task for us," CO Singh told reporters here.

This comes days after Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav took a swipe at the Uttar Pradesh government, suggesting that it issue an order prompting top officials to invest their time in providing various facilities related to food and health to the Kanwar yatris.

"They should, the Commissioner, DM and SP should be deployed to make food arrangements for the Kanwar yatris. CO and SDM ko lagao unke pair dabane ke liye (CO, SDM should be deployed to provide them with ease). This will perhaps give them relief. This is our Vedic custom. The government should issue an order that says that DM, SP will make food and health arrangements for the Kanwar yatris and CO, SDM unke pair vair daba kar sewa karenge," Yadav, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, told reporters. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)