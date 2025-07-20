Mandi, July 20: Two brothers from Himachal Pradesh’s Hatti tribe married the same woman in a traditional polyandrous ceremony in Sirmaur district. The three-day celebration began on July 12 in Shillai village and was attended by hundreds of villagers, complete with local folk music, dancing, and rituals.

Bride Sunita Chauhan, originally from Kunhat village, tied the knot with brothers Pradeep and Kapil Negi in what the Hatti community calls a Jajda ceremony. The newlyweds said the decision was mutual and free from external pressure. “We followed the tradition publicly because we’re proud of it,” said Pradeep, who works in a government department. His brother Kapil, currently employed abroad, added, “We’re committed to supporting our wife as a united family. Transparency has always been a part of our relationship.” Unique Wedding in Himachal Pradesh: 2 Brothers Marry Same Woman in Sirmaur, Ancient Polyandry Tradition of ‘Ujla Paksh’ Makes a Rare Comeback With Full Village Support (Watch Video).

What is Rare Polyandry Embraced by Hatti Tribe Called and Why Is It Practiced?

This rare practice is part of an age-old tradition called Jodidara, once common in Himachal’s tribal belt, especially among the Hatti community. Rooted in the need to prevent the division of ancestral land and maintain joint family systems, the custom allowed multiple brothers to marry the same woman.

Community elders and local leaders say the practice also ensured economic security and cooperation in managing scattered farmland across the hilly terrain. Though now in decline, Jodidara remains legally recognised under Himachal Pradesh’s revenue laws and continues in some villages, often quietly. Himachal Pradesh: 2 Brothers Adopt Dying Tradition of Polyandry by Tying Knot to Woman in Sirmaur, Video Goes Viral.

Polyandry Recognised Under Himachal Pradesh Revenue Laws

Polyandry, where a woman marries multiple men, typically brothers, was once widespread among the Hatti tribe, particularly in the Trans-Giri region near the Himachal-Uttarakhand border. Though the practice has become rare, it remains legally recognised under Himachal Pradesh’s revenue laws. The Hatti community was declared a Scheduled Tribe in 2022.

Its Origin

According to Kundan Singh Shastri, general secretary of the Kendriya Hatti Samiti, the practice of Jodidara originated thousands of years ago. “It was a way to prevent division of agricultural land among heirs and maintain joint family systems in difficult, hilly terrain,” Shastri told PTI. He underlined that such arrangements provided security and manpower to manage scattered farmlands.

In recent years, such marriages have become increasingly uncommon. Officials say only five polyandrous weddings have occurred in Badhana village alone over the past six years. Still, the tradition persists in a few pockets of the region, often conducted discreetly due to evolving socio-economic norms and rising literacy, especially among women.

