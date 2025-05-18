Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 18 (ANI): A man accused in a kidnapping and murder case was apprehended following an encounter with the police on Sunday in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, officials said.

The accused, identified as Naresh, a resident of village Gothna in Gunnaur, Sambhal district, attempted to escape during a police checking operation on Aahar Road.

Circle Officer Ramkaran Singh said, "Today, on 18.05.2025, during a routine check by Anupshahr Police on Aahar Road, I, along with the station in-charge and the police team, was conducting checking of suspicious individuals. During the operation, a person on a motorcycle was seen approaching. When police attempted to stop him, he turned and tried to flee."

"When the police chased him, he fired at the police.The police also started firing for their self-defense, in which they hit a bullet on his right leg," he added.

After being apprehended, the man identified himself as Naresh, son of Indal, from village Gothna, Gunnaur, Sambhal. He was wanted in Case Crime Number 198/88, under Section 137(2) of BNSS, registered at Anupshahr police station.

Police said the accused was sent to the Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment following the encounter.

The Circle Officer said a pistol, one used cartridge, one live cartridge, a motorcycle, some clothes, and a gun were recovered from the accused.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

