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Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 11 (ANI): A special programme regarding new 5 kg FTL (Free Trade LPG) connections was organised by the Ghaziabad LPG Distributors Association in the Kavi Nagar Industrial Area of Ghaziabad on Friday.

The primary objective of the programme was to provide information, particularly to economically weaker sections and the working class, regarding the usage and connection process for the newly introduced small LPG cylinders.

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District Supply Officer of Ghaziabad Amit Tiwari said that 85 gas agencies across the district have been provided with these 5 kg LPG cylinders for distribution under the initiative.

"Each agency has been allocated a quota of 50 cylinders, and their distribution has already commenced. This initiative will directly benefit those who are economically vulnerable and currently do not possess a connection for a standard-sized gas cylinder," he said.

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He further stated that the 5 kg LPG cylinders are intended for daily wage labourers, small families, and temporary residents.

"These small 5 kg cylinders are intended specifically for use by daily wage labourers, small families, and temporary residents. Such individuals can easily get these cylinders refilled; they are eligible to have their cylinders refilled every 15 days. To avail of this facility, individuals must visit a gas agency carrying their Aadhaar card and deposit a total of Rs 1,500, of which Rs 900 serves as a security deposit, while the remaining amount covers the cost of the gas," he added.

Earlier, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) had issued directions to ensure the continued and stable availability of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for industrial consumption amid evolving supply conditions.

In a letter to all Secretaries to the Government of India and All State and UT Chief Secretaries, Dr. Neeraj Mittal, Secretary, MoPNG, said that industrial units in pharma, food processing, polymer, agriculture, packaging, paint, steel, metal, ceramic, glass, aerosol, foundry, forging, heavy water, uranium, and seed sectors will receive 70% of their pre-March 2026 Bulk LPG consumption, subject to an overall sectoral ceiling of 0.2 TMT per day.

This builds on communications between March 16 and 27 with an additional 10% tied to Piped Natural Gas (PNG) reform milestones. The approach ensures a calibrated distribution of LPG while promoting a gradual transition towards alternative fuel infrastructure.

The MoPNG has further said that industries where LPG serves as a critical and non-substitutable input in the manufacturing process will be accorded inter-se priority in allocation. For such sectors, the requirement to apply for PNG connectivity has been waived, ensuring that industrial operations remain unaffected while maintaining compliance with stipulated conditions.

The Ministry has also drawn a clear distinction between industries that use LPG as a fuel, which can transition to PNG over time, and those for which LPG is an irreplaceable manufacturing input.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri have both emphasised the need for stable domestic LPG despite the significant volatility in global prices due to the conflict in West Asia. To this extent, the government has chosen to absorb the rising prices by absorbing costs through Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), and rising domestic production, and not pass the full cost burden to the consumer. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)