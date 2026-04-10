Kolkata, April 10: The political battle in West Bengal intensified on Friday as the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) traded sharp attacks on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s newly released election manifesto, even as campaigning gathered momentum ahead of the 2026 state Assembly elections. The BJP's manifesto, themed around the concept of "Sonar Bangla" (Golden Bengal), promises a radical shift in governance, focusing heavily on national security, youth employment, and women's safety.

Launching the party's 'Sankalp Patra' in Kolkata, Union Home Minister Amit Shah pitched it as a roadmap to transform Bengal from "despair to development" in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India. Shah slammed on the TMC government, alleging that 15 years of its rule had led to a breakdown of law and order and widespread public discontent. Addressing a press conference, Shah said the manifesto aims to bring "every section of Bengal out of despair" and provide "a new way forward for farmers surrounded by fear". West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Amit Shah Promises UCC Within 6 Months If BJP Comes to Power, Releases ‘Sankalp Patra’ in Kolkata (Watch Video).

He added that "people are frightened and disillusioned" and are now seeking change. He also reiterated that the BJP's governance model is aligned with the broader vision of 'Viksit Bharat'. The BJP manifesto "Sonar Bangla" outlines 15 key commitments, focusing on employment, women's empowerment, agriculture, industrial revival, and national security. The party has promised one crore jobs and self-employment opportunities over five years, along with Rs 10,000 financial assistance for unemployed youth.

On governance reforms, the BJP pledged a crackdown on infiltration under a "detect, delete and deport" policy, a white paper on alleged corruption under the TMC, and action against syndicate and "cut money" culture. It also promised clearance of pending Dearness Allowance dues for state employees and implementation of the 7th Pay Commission. For women's safety, the manifesto proposes women-only police battalions, the "Durga Suraksha Sahaya" scheme, 33 per cent reservation in government jobs, and Rs 3,000 monthly financial assistance for eligible women. In the agricultural sector, the party has promised increased support for rice, potato, and mango farmers, along with the expansion of fisheries under the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana.

The BJP also announced plans to expand Ayushman Bharat, introduce free HPV vaccination and cancer screening programmes, set up new AIIMS, IIT, and IIM campuses in North Bengal, and promote cultural recognition for Kurmali and Rajbanshi languages. It further proposed implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and stricter laws on cattle smuggling. Intensifying the political war of words on the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Sankalp Patra', Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee called it a "recycled catalogue of jumlas, broken promises, and deception." West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Abhishek Banerjee Attacks BJP’s Sankalp Patra, Likens It to Chit Fund and Ponzi Promises.

In a press conference, Banerjee said, "A party that has governed India for over a decade, and has broken every single promise it has ever made to every single community it has ever courted, has arrived in Bengal with a new set of promises." He added, "Bengal is not fooled. Bengal has seen this film before. And Bengal knows exactly how it ends. On 4th May, the people will deliver their verdict on the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra.' Not with words. With votes." He also strongly criticised the BJP's proposal to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Bengal, alleging it would undermine India's diversity. Banerjee said the BJP had already passed the UCC Bill in Gujarat and argued, "What they actually want is to erase India's diversity and impose their own culture, language, food habits, and ideology on the entire country, turning it into a narrow, homogenised mould."

"If UCC is forced upon Bengal, the worst sufferers will be the Scheduled Tribe communities. Their unique traditions, customs, and hard-earned land rights will come under direct attack. This is exactly what the BJP means by 'Poriborton' and 'Paltano Dorkar'. Not development, but the systematic erasure of what makes Bengal and its people unique," an AITC official handle posted on X. Banerjee also responded to the BJP's employment and welfare promises, referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement that the party would create one crore jobs annually and provide Rs 3,000 monthly assistance to unemployed youth.

He said, "In 2014, Narendra Modi promised two crore jobs per year nationwide. Can the Modi government account for even 5,000 jobs created in Bengal over the past twelve years?" He further asked, "If BJP is truly committed to supporting unemployed youth, why has it not introduced similar financial assistance schemes in other 'double-engine' states like Gujarat, Assam, Jharkhand, or Odisha?"

Raising questions on policy coherence, he said, "The proposal itself is contradictory: if substantial jobs are to be created, why offer a stipend? And if a stipend is given, how will job creation happen?" He also alleged that the BJP's criticism of state welfare schemes was politically motivated, adding that its promises appeared as an attempt to "mislead voters." Banerjee also accused the BJP of "political hypocrisy" over cultural and religious issues, saying leaders who had "questioned the ancestry of Maa Durga" were now being given party tickets and promoting "Durga Suraksha Squads" for votes.

Furthermore, escalating the attack, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "BJP came to Bengal with a 'Sankalp Patra'. Bengal responded with a report card." The Chief Minister also asked party workers and the public to remain "alert and vigilant" during the election and counting process, alleging attempts to influence the electoral process in the state. Mamata alleged that "before the polls, the BJP and the Election Commission are systematically removing state officials from border areas to facilitate the entry of outsiders," adding that "they are attempting to rig the elections by bringing in people from outside, along with drugs and cash. The same tactic was used in Assam."

She further claimed concerns over the counting process, saying, "On counting day, officials of the Election Commission may try to give the BJP an early lead and indulge in EVM manipulation. Therefore, strict monitoring must continue till the final round of counting." Countering criticism from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Banerjee said her government's performance in key sectors reflects the state's progress. "Fish production has grown significantly across the state, cementing Bengal's position as one of India's leading producers," she said, adding that "hatcheries have been modernised, strengthening the sector from the ground up and securing livelihoods for fishing communities."

She further stated, "Tea production has risen substantially, bringing renewed momentum to one of Bengal's most iconic industries," while noting that "around 90% of Bengal's egg demand is now met within the state itself, a testament to the growth of our poultry sector under the Maa-Mati-Manush Sarkar." Polling for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4. The high-stakes contest is shaping into a direct face-off between the BJP and TMC, with both sides intensifying rhetoric and outreach across the state.