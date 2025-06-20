Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police arrested three alleged robbers on Friday after an encounter at Ganga Ghat in Unnao district, said the police.

The police said that the arrested were accused of robbing a house in Ganga Ghat. When the accused saw the police team, they fired at the team in order to flee. In the retaliatory fire of the searching team, two of the accused were injured and they are now being treated in the District Hospital, said the police.

"On the 18th of June, a robbery occurred in a house under the jurisdiction of the Ganga Ghat police station, and an FIR was registered at the police station. Today, when information was received from Mukhbir Khas that these robbers had gathered to distribute the looted jewellery. On this information, a team from the Ganga Ghat Police Station reached the spot, and when an attempt was made to capture them, they fired at the police party," Akhilesh Singh, Additional Superintendent Of Police, Unnao, told ANI.

The police officer said that the stolen materials were recovered from the arrested.

"In a retaliatory firing, two persons were shot in the leg, and one person was trying to escape from the spot, but the team captured him as well. Among those who were injured, one's name is Deepak and the other's name is Devendra. They were immediately sent to the District Hospital for treatment. And all the looted materials have been recovered, two cartridges have been recovered from their possession, and other necessary legal action is being taken," Akhilesh Singh said.

Earlier, on June 17, two people were arrested in connection with the Mathura houses collapse incident on June 15, which killed three people, including two children, said a police officer.

The accused were produced before the court on the same day.The tragic incident occurred on June 15 in Mathura's Masani area of Govind Nagar Police Station limits, where six houses collapsed due to alleged negligent soil digging work.

The deceased were identified as Totaram (35), and two children - Kajal and Yashoda. Following the incident, police announced a Rs 25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of main accused Sunil Gupta and his associate, who were allegedly involved in the unauthorised or unsafe excavation work that led to the collapse. (ANI)

